Italy demands tax declarations from Formula 1 drivers

Italian authorities have introduced a strict new requirement for Formula 1 drivers, ordering them to declare income earned within the country.

According to Idman.Biz, under local legislation all athletes, including foreign nationals, must report earnings generated on Italian territory. As a result, officials have requested that all F1 drivers submit their tax declarations for the 2025 financial year.

The move could have serious consequences. Authorities have warned that if any unpaid tax on income earned in Italy exceeds €50,000, criminal proceedings may be initiated against the individual concerned, potentially leading to substantial financial penalties.

The decision has raised eyebrows within the paddock, particularly given that the issue has not been actively enforced in previous years. The timing suggests a broader effort by the Italian government to tighten fiscal oversight and increase budget revenues, with high-profile international athletes now firmly in focus.

Italy hosts one of the most historic races on the F1 calendar at Monza, meaning drivers regularly generate income through race-related activities, sponsorship obligations and promotional appearances within the country.