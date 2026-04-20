21 April 2026
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Henry questions Arsenal’s character after defeat to Manchester City

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20 April 2026 13:11
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Henry questions Arsenal’s character after defeat to Manchester City

Thierry Henry has delivered a scathing assessment of Arsenal FC following their defeat to Manchester City in the Premier League, questioning the team’s mentality in a decisive stage of the title race.

Speaking after the match, the former Arsenal striker described the performance as deeply disappointing, insisting that his former side failed to meet the demands of such a high-stakes encounter. According to Idman.Biz, Henry pointed to a lack of energy, focus and leadership from the opening minutes.

“It was a very disappointing display. In a game like this, you expect energy, concentration and character, but Arsenal showed none of that. From the start, they looked nervous, made simple mistakes and allowed City to control the game,” he said.

Henry also highlighted defensive disorganisation and a lack of presence in midfield, suggesting the team struggled in duels and failed to impose themselves. He was particularly critical of the attacking output, noting that Arsenal rarely looked dangerous and appeared to be waiting for something to happen rather than taking initiative.

“This is not the Arsenal I know. The club has always been built on confidence, fight and pride, especially in big games. If you want to become champions, you have to show it in matches like this and Arsenal didn’t,” Henry added.

The result has intensified scrutiny on Mikel Arteta’s side as the Premier League title race enters its final stretch, with every dropped point now carrying significant weight.

Idman.Biz
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