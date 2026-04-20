20 April 2026
EN

Van Dijk praises Salah’s influence amid uncertainty over Liverpool future

Football
News
20 April 2026 11:13
23
Van Dijk praises Salah’s influence amid uncertainty over Liverpool future

Virgil van Dijk has paid an emotional tribute to teammate Mohamed Salah as uncertainty continues to surround the forward’s future at Liverpool FC.

According to Idman.Biz, the Liverpool captain emphasised Salah’s immense contribution both on and off the pitch, with the Egyptian widely expected to leave the club this summer. Speaking ahead of a crucial run of fixtures, Van Dijk made it clear that Salah remains central to the team’s ambitions in the closing stages of the season.

“In the coming weeks, we will talk a lot about Salah. He is very important for us both on and off the pitch. Sometimes players are only truly appreciated after they leave, but we already appreciate him now,” Van Dijk said.

The Dutch defender described Salah as an “incredible teammate”, noting the shared experiences within the squad over recent years. He also stressed that the forward will still play a key role in Liverpool’s remaining five matches, before what could become an emotional farewell for both the player and the fans.

Salah, who has been one of Liverpool’s most influential figures since joining the club in 2017, has consistently delivered goals and decisive performances in the Premier League and European competitions. His potential departure would mark the end of a significant era at Anfield, with the club facing a period of transition.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Aguero hails Yamal as Barcelona’s next generational talent
12:27
World football

Aguero hails Yamal as Barcelona’s next generational talent

Former striker compares teenager’s qualities to Messi and places him among elite
Arsenal remain favourites for Premier League title despite defeat to Manchester City
09:36
World football

Arsenal remain favourites for Premier League title despite defeat to Manchester City

Opta model still gives Gunners strong edge as title race enters decisive phase
Premier League: title clash in Manchester, Merseyside derby and key London showdown
18 April 17:36
Football

Premier League: title clash in Manchester, Merseyside derby and key London showdown

Several fixtures in Matchweek 33 are set to attract particular attention as the title race intensifies
Slot says Liverpool’s summer plans may hinge on injury and European qualification
18 April 16:15
Football

Slot says Liverpool’s summer plans may hinge on injury and European qualification

Head coach admits transfer strategy could shift depending on season outcome and squad availability
Real Madrid draw up shortlist of candidates for head coach role
18 April 15:30
Azerbaijan Championship

Real Madrid draw up shortlist of candidates for head coach role

Allegri and Pochettino identified as leading options as pressure mounts on Arbeloa
Who Will Replace Aykhan Abbasov?
18 April 14:50
Football

Who Will Replace Aykhan Abbasov?

Uncertainty grows over the head coach’s future as the club begins exploring potential replacements ahead of the summer

Most read

Bellingham apologises to fans after Real Madrid’s Champions League exit
18 April 10:32
Football

Bellingham apologises to fans after Real Madrid’s Champions League exit

Midfielder vows to finish the season strongly as trophy hopes fade
Real Madrid draw up shortlist of candidates for head coach role
18 April 15:30
Azerbaijan Championship

Real Madrid draw up shortlist of candidates for head coach role

Allegri and Pochettino identified as leading options as pressure mounts on Arbeloa
Baku hosts Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup stage with 42 nations competing - PHOTO/VIDEO
17 April 13:46
Gymnastics

Baku hosts Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup stage with 42 nations competing - PHOTO/VIDEO

Azerbaijan represented by Kamilla Seidzade and Govhar Ibrahimova at National Gymnastics Arena
Premier League: title clash in Manchester, Merseyside derby and key London showdown
18 April 17:36
Football

Premier League: title clash in Manchester, Merseyside derby and key London showdown

Several fixtures in Matchweek 33 are set to attract particular attention as the title race intensifies