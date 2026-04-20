Van Dijk praises Salah’s influence amid uncertainty over Liverpool future

Virgil van Dijk has paid an emotional tribute to teammate Mohamed Salah as uncertainty continues to surround the forward’s future at Liverpool FC.

According to Idman.Biz, the Liverpool captain emphasised Salah’s immense contribution both on and off the pitch, with the Egyptian widely expected to leave the club this summer. Speaking ahead of a crucial run of fixtures, Van Dijk made it clear that Salah remains central to the team’s ambitions in the closing stages of the season.

“In the coming weeks, we will talk a lot about Salah. He is very important for us both on and off the pitch. Sometimes players are only truly appreciated after they leave, but we already appreciate him now,” Van Dijk said.

The Dutch defender described Salah as an “incredible teammate”, noting the shared experiences within the squad over recent years. He also stressed that the forward will still play a key role in Liverpool’s remaining five matches, before what could become an emotional farewell for both the player and the fans.

Salah, who has been one of Liverpool’s most influential figures since joining the club in 2017, has consistently delivered goals and decisive performances in the Premier League and European competitions. His potential departure would mark the end of a significant era at Anfield, with the club facing a period of transition.