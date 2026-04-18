18 April 2026
EN

Who Will Replace Aykhan Abbasov?

Football
News
18 April 2026 14:50
28
Who Will Replace Aykhan Abbasov?

Speculation has intensified in recent days over the future of Aykhan Abbasov as head coach of Shamakhi FK, with reports suggesting that the two sides could part ways this summer.

The rumors gained further momentum after Abbasov, who also serves as head coach of the Azerbaijan national football team, remarked during his post-match press conference following the 27th-round clash against Qarabag FK that it would be “the first time I leave a club in such a calm manner.”

According to İdman.Biz, citing futbolinfo.az, the club’s management has already begun talks with potential candidates to replace Abbasov. Alongside local specialists, the regional club is also considering foreign head coaches.

When contacted for comment, Shamakhi’s general manager Kamran Ismayilov did not provide a definitive answer but confirmed that both options remain on the table.

“There is no update yet. We speak with Mr. Aykhan every day, but for now we do not want to disclose anything. I can say that the matter has not been finalized. The head coach has a contract until the end of the season, so anything can happen by then. If our paths do part, the new head coach could be either local or foreign. For now, it is too early to talk about this. Of course, people ask me whether negotiations are being held with certain individuals, but everyone will learn how things stand at the end of the season,” the club official said.

It is worth noting that Abbasov, who has been in charge of Shamakhi since 2024, currently has the club sitting eighth in the league table with 32 points.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Premier League: title clash in Manchester, Merseyside derby and key London showdown
17:36
Football

Premier League: title clash in Manchester, Merseyside derby and key London showdown

Several fixtures in Matchweek 33 are set to attract particular attention as the title race intensifies
Slot says Liverpool’s summer plans may hinge on injury and European qualification
16:15
Football

Slot says Liverpool’s summer plans may hinge on injury and European qualification

Head coach admits transfer strategy could shift depending on season outcome and squad availability
Real Madrid draw up shortlist of candidates for head coach role
15:30
Azerbaijan Championship

Real Madrid draw up shortlist of candidates for head coach role

Allegri and Pochettino identified as leading options as pressure mounts on Arbeloa
Neymar plays down reports of MLS interest
14:10
Football

Neymar plays down reports of MLS interest

Santos forward says he is unaware of talks with Cincinnati despite speculation
Familiar faces: which referees do Qarabag and Sabah know best?
13:30
Football

Familiar faces: which referees do Qarabag and Sabah know best?

Recurring officiating teams continue to oversee matches involving Gurban Gurbanov and Valdas Dambrauskas’ sides this season
Cole Palmer: “There Is Nothing for Me in Manchester”
12:45
Football

Cole Palmer: “There Is Nothing for Me in Manchester”

Chelsea star shuts down transfer speculation and reaffirms his commitment to life and football in London

Most read

Real Madrid weigh up Klopp move as Mourinho waits in the wings
17 April 10:35
World football

Real Madrid weigh up Klopp move as Mourinho waits in the wings

Spanish giants yet to make a final decision on their next managerial appointment
Real Madrid consider four candidates to replace Arbeloa after Champions League exit
16 April 09:59
Football

Real Madrid consider four candidates to replace Arbeloa after Champions League exit

Klopp, Zidane, Deschamps and Pochettino on shortlist as club weighs next move
Bayern overtake Real Madrid in UEFA club rankings after Champions League clash
17 April 09:28
World football

Bayern overtake Real Madrid in UEFA club rankings after Champions League clash

German giants move top of five-year coefficient table ahead of semi-final tie with PSG
Bellingham apologises to fans after Real Madrid’s Champions League exit
10:32
Football

Bellingham apologises to fans after Real Madrid’s Champions League exit

Midfielder vows to finish the season strongly as trophy hopes fade