Who Will Replace Aykhan Abbasov?

Speculation has intensified in recent days over the future of Aykhan Abbasov as head coach of Shamakhi FK, with reports suggesting that the two sides could part ways this summer.

The rumors gained further momentum after Abbasov, who also serves as head coach of the Azerbaijan national football team, remarked during his post-match press conference following the 27th-round clash against Qarabag FK that it would be “the first time I leave a club in such a calm manner.”

According to İdman.Biz, citing futbolinfo.az, the club’s management has already begun talks with potential candidates to replace Abbasov. Alongside local specialists, the regional club is also considering foreign head coaches.

When contacted for comment, Shamakhi’s general manager Kamran Ismayilov did not provide a definitive answer but confirmed that both options remain on the table.

“There is no update yet. We speak with Mr. Aykhan every day, but for now we do not want to disclose anything. I can say that the matter has not been finalized. The head coach has a contract until the end of the season, so anything can happen by then. If our paths do part, the new head coach could be either local or foreign. For now, it is too early to talk about this. Of course, people ask me whether negotiations are being held with certain individuals, but everyone will learn how things stand at the end of the season,” the club official said.

It is worth noting that Abbasov, who has been in charge of Shamakhi since 2024, currently has the club sitting eighth in the league table with 32 points.