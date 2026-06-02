Bayern Munich target PSV midfielder Ismael Saibari after missing out on Anthony Gordon

Bayern Munich have added PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ismael Saibari to their summer transfer shortlist following the collapse of a potential move for Anthony Gordon.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the German champions have already begun preliminary discussions regarding the 25-year-old Morocco international.

Bayern are looking to strengthen their attacking options on the flanks and now view Saibari as one of the realistic alternatives after failing to complete a deal for Gordon.

According to the report, the Munich club are waiting to learn PSV’s valuation of the player before deciding on their next move. Saibari is also said to be open to joining Bayern during the summer transfer window.

The midfielder remains under contract with the Dutch club until the summer of 2029, placing PSV in a strong negotiating position.

Saibari has established himself as one of the standout performers in the Eredivisie in recent seasons thanks to his versatility, technical ability and attacking output. His performances for PSV and the Morocco national team have attracted growing interest from several top European clubs.