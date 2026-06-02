Newcastle join race for Manchester United star Marcus Rashford

The future of Marcus Rashford at Manchester United remains uncertain amid growing interest from Newcastle United, according to reports in the British media, İdman.Biz reports.

As reported by the Daily Mirror, Newcastle are prepared to join the battle for the England forward as doubts continue over his long-term future at Old Trafford.

The report claims Barcelona have prioritised a move for Rashford following the signing of Anthony Gordon. The Catalan club reportedly hold an option to buy the 28-year-old until 15 June, but are attempting to renegotiate the agreement by lowering the transfer fee or securing another loan deal.

That approach has reportedly frustrated Manchester United officials, with the Premier League club now considering ending talks with Barcelona and exploring a sale to another suitor instead.

Rashford had previously shown little interest in joining clubs outside Europe’s elite tier, with Newcastle viewed as outsiders in the race. However, Eddie Howe’s side could now emerge as a serious contender if negotiations between United and Barcelona collapse.

The England international made 49 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring 14 goals and providing 14 assists during a mixed campaign for Manchester United.