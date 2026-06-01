Nearly 900 arrested in France after PSG’s Champions League celebrations - VIDEO

French authorities have confirmed that nearly 900 people were arrested following riots and disturbances that broke out after Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League victory, İdman.Biz reports.

France’s Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said the number of detentions had exceeded 890, marking a 45 percent increase compared to similar incidents last year.

“Unfortunately, 178 members of the internal security forces were injured,” Nunez stated while providing an updated assessment of the unrest.

Violence and clashes reportedly erupted in several areas during celebrations after PSG defeated Arsenal in the Champions League final on 30 May in Budapest. The French club secured the trophy for the second consecutive season after winning on penalties.

Large crowds gathered across France following the final, with authorities deploying significant police forces in Paris and other major cities to maintain public order.

PSG’s latest European success further strengthened the club’s position among the continent’s elite teams, but the celebrations were overshadowed by scenes of disorder and confrontations with police.