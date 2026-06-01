1 June 2026
EN

Nearly 900 arrested in France after PSG’s Champions League celebrations - VIDEO

World football
News
1 June 2026 15:13
39
Nearly 900 arrested in France after PSG’s Champions League celebrations

French authorities have confirmed that nearly 900 people were arrested following riots and disturbances that broke out after Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League victory, İdman.Biz reports.

France’s Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said the number of detentions had exceeded 890, marking a 45 percent increase compared to similar incidents last year.

“Unfortunately, 178 members of the internal security forces were injured,” Nunez stated while providing an updated assessment of the unrest.

Violence and clashes reportedly erupted in several areas during celebrations after PSG defeated Arsenal in the Champions League final on 30 May in Budapest. The French club secured the trophy for the second consecutive season after winning on penalties.

Large crowds gathered across France following the final, with authorities deploying significant police forces in Paris and other major cities to maintain public order.

PSG’s latest European success further strengthened the club’s position among the continent’s elite teams, but the celebrations were overshadowed by scenes of disorder and confrontations with police.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

FIFA approves new rule changes ahead of World Cup 2026
16:12
World football

FIFA approves new rule changes ahead of World Cup 2026

Football governing body introduces measures aimed at reducing time-wasting and improving match tempo

Alessandro Del Piero says Khvicha Kvaratskhelia deserves Ballon d’Or recognition
15:39
World football

Alessandro Del Piero says Khvicha Kvaratskhelia deserves Ballon d’Or recognition

Italian football legend praises PSG winger after Champions League triumph over Arsenal

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Portugal ahead of World Cup 2026
12:07
World football

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Portugal ahead of World Cup 2026

Veteran forward says he is happy to be back home with his family after title-winning season in Saudi Arabia

Lamine Yamal reveals World Cup fear after injury scare
11:31
World football

Lamine Yamal reveals World Cup fear after injury scare

Barcelona teenager admitted he feared missing the tournament following a hamstring problem late in the season

Farid Gayibov highlights Baku’s growing role as global sporting hub
10:57
World football

Farid Gayibov highlights Baku’s growing role as global sporting hub

Azerbaijan’s Youth and Sports Minister reflects on major international events, new projects and rising interest in mass participation sport across the country

South Africa face travel delay ahead of World Cup 2026
09:39
World football

South Africa face travel delay ahead of World Cup 2026

Bafana Bafana remain stranded in Johannesburg as football officials race to resolve documentation problems before the tournament in North America.

Most read

Champions League final 2026: Everything you need to know about PSG vs Arsenal in Budapest
30 May 17:45
Football

Champions League final 2026: Everything you need to know about PSG vs Arsenal in Budapest

Paris Saint-Germain could become only the second club in the modern Champions League era to defend the title, while Arsenal aim to win Europe’s biggest prize for the first time
Ronaldinho Shows Support for PSG Ahead of Champions League Final - PHOTO
30 May 16:28
Football

Ronaldinho Shows Support for PSG Ahead of Champions League Final - PHOTO

Former Brazil star backs his old club ahead of the Champions League final
Lionel Messi to miss Argentina friendly ahead of World Cup 2026
13:39
World Cup 2026

Lionel Messi to miss Argentina friendly ahead of World Cup 2026

Argentina captain expected to recover in time for opening match despite minor injury concern

Azerbaijan finish top of group after victory over France at Minifootball Euro
30 May 19:11
Football

Azerbaijan finish top of group after victory over France at Minifootball Euro - PHOTO

Three straight wins send Azerbaijan into the last 16, where they will face Kazakhstan