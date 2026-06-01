1 June 2026
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FIFA approves new rule changes ahead of World Cup 2026

World football
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1 June 2026 16:12
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FIFA approves new rule changes ahead of World Cup 2026

FIFA has approved several rule changes ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in an effort to improve discipline on the pitch and reduce interruptions during matches, İdman.Biz reports.

According to the updated regulations, stricter measures will now apply against tactical stoppages involving goalkeepers. If a goalkeeper stops play because of an injury, teammates will no longer be allowed to approach the technical area to receive instructions from coaches.

FIFA has also expanded the powers of the VAR system. Video assistants will now be permitted to review whether the attacking team committed an infringement before a set-piece situation leading to a goal-scoring opportunity.

Additional changes are aimed at increasing the tempo of matches. Countdown timers will reportedly be introduced for throw-ins and goal kicks, while substitutions will need to be completed more quickly than before.

The governing body has spent recent years looking for ways to reduce time-wasting and increase effective playing time, especially following criticism over lengthy stoppages and delays in major international tournaments.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will take place from 11 June to 19 July in the United States, Mexico and Canada. It will also be the first World Cup to feature an expanded 48-team format.

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