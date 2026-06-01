Alessandro Del Piero says Khvicha Kvaratskhelia deserves Ballon d’Or recognition

Former Juventus and Italy striker Alessandro Del Piero believes Khvicha Kvaratskhelia would be the clear favourite for the Ballon d’Or if not for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup, İdman.Biz reports.

Del Piero praised the Georgian star’s impact during Paris Saint-Germain’s successful Champions League campaign, highlighting his goals, assists and overall influence on matches.

“If there was no World Cup in 2026, Kvaratskhelia would definitely win the Ballon d’Or. No one has influenced games as much as him through goals, assists and his overall presence on the pitch,” Del Piero said.

The Italian football icon made the comments after PSG defeated Arsenal in the Champions League final to secure a second consecutive European title.

Del Piero also praised Arsenal despite the defeat, saying Mikel Arteta’s side had enjoyed an outstanding season overall.

“Arsenal had a magnificent season, although after scoring in the final they became too passive. But that is the only dark spot in what was an incredible campaign. We should not forget how demanding and difficult the Premier League is,” he added.

Kvaratskhelia has continued to strengthen his reputation as one of Europe’s top attacking players, with his performances for PSG attracting global attention throughout the season.