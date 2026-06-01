Azerbaijan national team depart for Austria training camp - PHOTO

The Azerbaijan national football team have travelled to Austria for a training camp that will run from 1 to 10 June in the city of Bad Waltersdorf.

As part of the preparations, Azerbaijan will play two international friendlies during the camp. The team will face Malta on 5 June before taking on San Marino on 9 June.

Both matches will be held at the Haladás Stadium in Szombathely, Hungary, with kick-off scheduled for 22:00 Baku time.

The training camp is expected to give the coaching staff an opportunity to assess the squad ahead of upcoming competitive fixtures and continue building the team for the next stage of international competition.

Azerbaijan have recently focused on integrating younger players into the national setup while also maintaining experienced members of the squad as they look to improve their results on the international stage.

The friendlies against Malta and San Marino are seen as important preparation matches and a chance for Azerbaijan to build momentum before future UEFA and FIFA qualifying campaigns.