28 May 2026
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Lorenzo Mezzotero joins Azerbaijan U21 training camp for first time

National team
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28 May 2026 14:08
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Lorenzo Mezzotero joins Azerbaijan U21 training camp for first time

Azerbaijan’s Under-21 national football team have started their training camp in Baku as preparations continue ahead of their upcoming friendly matches.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the training session was held at the National Teams Training Centre, with the first 15 minutes open to media representatives.

The players began the session with warm-up exercises before moving on to tactical and technical drills under the supervision of the coaching staff.

One of the main talking points of the camp was the first training appearance of Lorenzo Mezzotero with the national team. The player, who represents Sampdoria’s U19 side in Italy, joined the squad as part of the preparation process.

Mustafa Kamara, a midfielder called up from Belgian club Sint-Truiden, is expected to join the team camp tomorrow.

Azerbaijan U21 will continue their preparations in Baku until 30 May. From 31 May to 10 June, the team will hold the next stage of their training camp in Isparta, Türkiye.

During the camp in Türkiye, Azerbaijan will play two friendly matches. The U21 side will face Bahrain on 6 June before meeting Kyrgyzstan’s corresponding age-group team on 9 June.

The training camp is part of Azerbaijan U21’s broader preparation programme as the coaching staff assess both established squad members and new players ahead of future competitive fixtures.

Idman.Biz
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