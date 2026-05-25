Barcelona talent Babayev included in Azerbaijan U20 training camp

Azerbaijan’s U20 national team will hold a training camp in Gabala from 25 May to 10 June as preparations continue for upcoming international tournaments and the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

As reported by İdman.Biz, one of the main talking points of the squad announcement is the inclusion of Ibrahim Babayev, the Azerbaijan youth international currently playing in the academy system of Spanish giants Barcelona.

Babayev is regarded as one of the brightest Azerbaijani football prospects of his generation. In August 2025, the midfielder signed for Barcelona after previously developing in the system of Swiss club Servette. He initially joined Barcelona’s Juvenil B side and currently continues to represent the same team within the Catalan club’s academy structure.

The training camp in Gabala is seen as an important stage in Azerbaijan’s long-term preparations for the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup, which will be hosted jointly by Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. Local football authorities are placing significant focus on developing a competitive generation capable of representing the country on home soil at the global tournament.

The Azerbaijan coaching staff is expected to use the camp not only for tactical work and fitness preparation, but also to further evaluate young talents ahead of future international fixtures.