23 March 2026
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Azerbaijan begin preparations for FIFA Series 2026 - PHOTO

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23 March 2026 10:33
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Azerbaijan begin preparations for FIFA Series 2026 - PHOTO

Azerbaijan’s national team have begun their training camp as part of preparations for the FIFA Series 2026 international tournament.

According to İdman.Biz, the side will play two friendly matches during the preparatory stage. Azerbaijan are set to face Saint Lucia on 27 March at 19:00, before taking on Sierra Leone on 30 March at the same time. Both matches will be held at the Mehdi Huseynzade City Stadium in Sumgayit.

The FIFA Series was launched to give national teams the opportunity to play official friendly matches during FIFA international windows, offering sides from different confederations more varied opposition.

The latest camp marks another chance for Azerbaijan to build rhythm and assess the squad in a competitive international setting as the team continues its work under the head coach ahead of upcoming assignments.

Idman.Biz
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