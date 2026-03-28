28 March 2026
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Toral Bayramov: “We earned a deserved victory” as Azerbaijan hit six in FIFA Series clash

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28 March 2026 17:59
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Toral Bayramov: “We earned a deserved victory” as Azerbaijan hit six in FIFA Series clash

Azerbaijan international Toral Bayramov has described his team’s emphatic 6:1 victory over Saint Lucia as a fully deserved result following a strong collective performance.

Speaking after the FIFA Series 2026 match, the defender highlighted the team’s preparation and the significance of the result, which marked one of the most dominant displays in the national team’s history.

“We prepared well as a team and achieved a big win. It’s a record result for our national side, and we’re very happy. We will try to improve our game even further,” Bayramov said to Offsideplus.

He also pointed to the changing conditions during the match, noting that heavy rain in the second half affected the pitch. Commenting on a penalty incident, Bayramov added that he did not believe a spot-kick should have been awarded, insisting both players were fairly contesting the ball.

Azerbaijan’s goals came from Emin Mahmudov, Rahim Sadikhov, Musa Gurbanli, Bayramov himself, Vusal Isgandarli and Rustam Akhmedzade, sealing a comprehensive victory in the international friendly tournament.

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