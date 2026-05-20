20 May 2026
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Malta announce preliminary squad for friendly against Azerbaijan

National team
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20 May 2026 18:24
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Malta announce preliminary squad for friendly against Azerbaijan

Malta national football team head coach Emilio De Leo has announced a preliminary 34-man squad for upcoming friendly matches against Slovakia and Azerbaijan, İdman.Biz reports.

According to the Malta Football Association, the team will first play Slovakia on 1 June before facing Azerbaijan national football team on 5 June.

The Azerbaijan vs Malta match will take place at the Haladas Sportkomplexum Stadium in the Hungarian city of Szombathely, with kick-off scheduled for 22:00 Baku time.

The Malta Football Association stated that the matches will give De Leo an opportunity to assess his squad ahead of the UEFA Nations League. Several new faces have been included in the preliminary selection, including Rainbows striker Luke Borg, Zabbar St Patrick forward Nicholas Azzopardi and Cosenza player Kevin Cannavo.

A number of players have also returned to the squad after missing previous training camps, among them Jake Vassallo, Keane Scicluna and Matias Garcia. Experienced full-back Ryan Camenzuli was left out due to injury.

Malta’s squad also features several players based abroad, including Teddy Teuma of Standard Liege, Ilyas Chouaref of Sion and Irvin Cardona of Saint-Etienne.

Azerbaijan are also scheduled to face San Marino national football team on 9 June as part of their June international programme.

Idman.Biz
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