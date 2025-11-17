Schedule set for Azerbaijan women’s national team in 2027 World Cup qualifiers

The match schedule for the Azerbaijan women’s national football team in the 2027 FIFA World Cup qualifiers has been announced.

According to Idman.Biz, our team, competing in Group 3 of League C, will begin their campaign in March 2026.

The national team’s fixtures are as follows:

March 3, 2026 – Azerbaijan vs North Macedonia

March 7 – Hungary vs Azerbaijan

April 14 – Andorra vs Azerbaijan

April 18 – Azerbaijan vs Andorra

June 5 – Azerbaijan vs Hungary

June 9 – North Macedonia vs Azerbaijan

Information regarding stadiums and kick-off times will be provided later.

Idman.Biz