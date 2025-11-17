18 November 2025
EN

Schedule set for Azerbaijan women’s national team in 2027 World Cup qualifiers

Football
News
17 November 2025 17:09
36
Schedule set for Azerbaijan women’s national team in 2027 World Cup qualifiers

The match schedule for the Azerbaijan women’s national football team in the 2027 FIFA World Cup qualifiers has been announced.

According to Idman.Biz, our team, competing in Group 3 of League C, will begin their campaign in March 2026.

The national team’s fixtures are as follows:

March 3, 2026 – Azerbaijan vs North Macedonia
March 7 – Hungary vs Azerbaijan
April 14 – Andorra vs Azerbaijan
April 18 – Azerbaijan vs Andorra
June 5 – Azerbaijan vs Hungary
June 9 – North Macedonia vs Azerbaijan

Information regarding stadiums and kick-off times will be provided later.

Idman.Biz

Tags:

Related news

Chelsea sale fund stalled by legal battle between Abramovich and Jersey
12:04
Football

Chelsea sale fund stalled by legal battle between Abramovich and Jersey

£2.35bn intended for Ukraine victims delayed amid court disputes
Karim Benzema leaves door open for Real Madrid return
11:39
Football

Karim Benzema leaves door open for Real Madrid return

French striker expresses love for the “king’s club” while continuing career in Saudi Arabia
Nigeria misses out on World Cup again, fans spot strange pattern
10:49
Football

Nigeria misses out on World Cup again, fans spot strange pattern

Supporters jokingly link Argentina’s victories to Nigeria’s absence
Today Cristiano Ronaldo to meet Donald Trump at the White House
09:59
Football

Today Cristiano Ronaldo to meet Donald Trump at the White House

Portuguese star praises Trump and hints at possible USA vs Portugal friendly
Ten matches scheduled today in 2026 World Cup qualifiers
09:34
Football

Ten matches scheduled today in 2026 World Cup qualifiers

All fixtures to kick off simultaneously at 23:45 Baku time
Guardiola supports Catalonia vs Palestine friendly
09:13
Football

Guardiola supports Catalonia vs Palestine friendly

Manchester City manager criticizes global inaction

Mauro Icardi turned down €120M Saudi Arabia offer to stay at Galatasaray
17 November 18:01
Football

Mauro Icardi turned down €120M Saudi Arabia offer to stay at Galatasaray

Argentine forward remains loyal to Istanbul club despite lucrative summer 2023 proposal

Most read

Japan’s Ao Tanaka causes serious injury to Ghana’s Abu Francis in friendly - VIDEO
15 November 14:34
Football

Japan’s Ao Tanaka causes serious injury to Ghana’s Abu Francis in friendly - VIDEO

Toulouse midfielder suffers broken leg after collision in Japan’s 2–0 win
Six World Cup 2026 qualifiers scheduled for tonight
17 November 09:26
Football

Six World Cup 2026 qualifiers scheduled for tonight

All matches to kick off at 23:45 Baku time
France’s Konate targets victory against Azerbaijan in World Cup qualifier
15 November 17:54
Football

France’s Konate targets victory against Azerbaijan in World Cup qualifier

Defender emphasizes enjoying the game while aiming to extend team’s success
Marcus Rashford to leave Manchester United at season’s end
15 November 14:09
Football

Marcus Rashford to leave Manchester United at season’s end

Barcelona loan deal includes option to buy, but final decision remains pending