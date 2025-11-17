Schedule set for Azerbaijan women’s national team in 2027 World Cup qualifiers

The match schedule for the Azerbaijan women’s national football team in the 2027 FIFA World Cup qualifiers has been announced.
According to Idman.Biz, our team, competing in Group 3 of League C, will begin their campaign in March 2026.
The national team’s fixtures are as follows:
March 3, 2026 – Azerbaijan vs North Macedonia
March 7 – Hungary vs Azerbaijan
April 14 – Andorra vs Azerbaijan
April 18 – Azerbaijan vs Andorra
June 5 – Azerbaijan vs Hungary
June 9 – North Macedonia vs Azerbaijan
Information regarding stadiums and kick-off times will be provided later.