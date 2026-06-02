2 June 2026
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Azerbaijan to face Czechia in European Minifootball Championship quarter-finals

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2 June 2026 10:42
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Azerbaijan to face Czechia in European Minifootball Championship quarter-finals

The Azerbaijan national minifootball team will take on Czechia today in the quarter-finals of the European Minifootball Championship in Slovakia.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the match will be held at the “Tipos Arena” and is scheduled to kick off at 23:59 Baku time. The winners will advance to the semi-finals, where they will face either Romania or Serbia.

The tournament’s other quarter-final fixtures include Hungary vs Bulgaria and Georgia vs Ukraine.

Coached by Elshad Guliyev, Azerbaijan have been one of the standout teams of the competition so far. The team secured a dramatic 3-2 victory over Kazakhstan in the round of 16 after finishing top of Group F.

During the group stage, Azerbaijan defeated Austria 1-0, Italy 3-0 and France 3-2, underlining their status as one of the strongest sides remaining in the tournament.

Idman.Biz
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