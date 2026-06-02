2 June 2026
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Luis Enrique named world’s best coach of the season by Goal

Football
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2 June 2026 14:55
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Luis Enrique named world’s best coach of the season by Goal

Popular football outlet Goal has released its ranking of the best managers from the recently concluded season, with Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique taking first place.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the Spanish manager was recognised for his achievements with PSG during a highly successful campaign that saw the French club dominate domestically and compete strongly in Europe.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta finished second in the ranking after leading the North London side through another impressive season, while Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany secured third place following a strong debut campaign in Germany.

The top 10 also included Aston Villa coach Unai Emery, Como manager Cesc Fabregas, Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick, Inter manager Cristian Chivu, Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola, Porto coach Francesco Farioli and Lens manager Pierre Sage.

Luis Enrique has received widespread praise in recent years for rebuilding PSG into a more balanced and disciplined side, while Arteta and Kompany have also been credited for developing attractive attacking football and improving the competitiveness of their teams.

The ranking reflects a season in which several young and modern-thinking coaches made a major impact across European football.

Idman.Biz
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