Barcelona set to save €17.2m with Ansu Fati exit expected

Barcelona are expected to free up €17.2 million gross in salary commitments through the likely departure of winger Ansu Fati, according to reports in Spain, İdman.Biz reports.

As reported by Mundo Deportivo, the figure represents the remaining two years of the 23-year-old’s contract. Fati had been earning around €8.6 million gross per season, equivalent to approximately €4.4 million net.

The Spanish forward is now expected to become a permanent Monaco player after a successful loan spell during the 2025/26 season. The Ligue 1 club are reportedly prepared to activate an €11 million buy option included in the agreement.

Fati made 30 appearances for Monaco in all competitions last season, scoring 12 goals and rebuilding his reputation after several injury-hit years at Barcelona.

Once regarded as one of the brightest talents to emerge from La Masia, Fati became the youngest goalscorer in the history of the Spanish national team and was once seen as a long-term successor to Lionel Messi at Camp Nou. However, repeated injuries and fierce competition for places limited his opportunities in recent seasons.

Barcelona continue to work on reducing their wage bill as the club attempts to improve its financial flexibility ahead of the summer transfer window.