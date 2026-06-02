Azerbaijan goalkeeper vows to score as team targets European minifootball title

Azerbaijan minifootball national team goalkeeper Agaseid Gasymov has expressed confidence ahead of the quarter-final clash against Czechia at the European Championship in Slovakia, insisting the team’s goal is to become champions.

Speaking after Azerbaijan’s dramatic 3-2 victory over Kazakhstan in the round of 16, Gasymov described the result as fully deserved.

“We earned a deserved victory over Kazakhstan. It was a difficult match. I congratulate all our people. There will be no easy games from now on. We need to forget this match and think about the next one. We want to leave here as champions,” the goalkeeper told Report.az.

Gasymov also revealed that the Azerbaijani side had expected a physical battle against Kazakhstan.

“We knew Kazakhstan would play tough football. This was already our third match against them. All of the games were very intense. We were prepared for that, we handled it well and deserved to win,” he said.

The goalkeeper also shared his thoughts on the upcoming quarter-final against Czechia, who are considered among the favourites for the title.

“Czechia are one of the strongest teams in the tournament. We will do everything possible to make our people happy and become champions. I promise that I will score either against Czechia or in the final,” Gasymov added.

Azerbaijan have been one of the standout teams at the tournament so far, defeating Austria, Italy and France during the group stage before overcoming Kazakhstan in the knockout round. The quarter-final against Czechia will take place later today and kicks off at 23:59 Baku time.