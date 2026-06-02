Sabah to begin Champions League preparations on 17 June - VIDEO

Azerbaijani champions “Sabah” will begin preparations for the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League on 17 June as the club gears up for its first European campaign following a historic domestic season.

According to AZERTAC, cited by İdman.Biz, the team will hold the first stage of its pre-season training camp in Austria. The two-week programme will include several friendly matches, with the identities of the opponents to be announced at a later date.

“Sabah” secured the Azerbaijan Premier League title ahead of schedule and later completed a domestic double by also lifting the national cup. The achievement marked one of the most successful seasons in the club’s history and earned them a place in the Champions League first qualifying round.

The draw for the first qualifying round of the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League is scheduled to take place on 16 June at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, meaning “Sabah” are expected to learn their first European opponents just one day before the start of pre-season preparations.