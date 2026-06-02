2 June 2026
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PSG president condemns unrest after Champions League celebrations in France

Football
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2 June 2026 16:40
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PSG president condemns unrest after Champions League celebrations in France

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has strongly condemned the unrest that erupted across France following the club’s Champions League triumph over Arsenal.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing foreign media, the PSG chief insisted that the individuals involved in the violence and vandalism should not be considered supporters of the Parisian club.

“We are against this. We are not proud of it. People from Paris do not behave like this. I know PSG supporters — they do not act this way,” Al-Khelaifi said.

The PSG president stressed that residents should protect the French capital rather than damage it during celebrations.

“This is our city, we must protect it. We do not want to destroy it. I am sure these are not PSG supporters. We are not proud of these people, and this must come to an end,” he added.

PSG secured their second consecutive Champions League title on 30 May after defeating Arsenal 4-3 on penalties in the final following a 1-1 draw in regular time.

Despite celebrations from thousands of fans across the country, the night was also marked by incidents of disorder in several French cities. According to French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez, around 780 people were arrested following the disturbances.

The incidents have reignited debate in France over security measures and crowd control during major sporting celebrations, particularly after high-profile football finals.

Idman.Biz
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