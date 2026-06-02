2 June 2026
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Uzbekistan announce final squad for 2026 FIFA World Cup

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2 June 2026 17:50
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Uzbekistan announce final squad for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Uzbekistan have officially announced their final squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with head coach Fabio Cannavaro naming a 26-man roster for the tournament.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the Italian manager included several of the country’s best-known footballers, including Manchester City defender Abduqodir Khusanov, midfielder Abbosbek Fayzullayev, winger Oston Urunov and striker Eldor Shomurodov.

One of the biggest surprises was the omission of Sabah midfielder Umarali Rakhmonaliyev, who has been considered one of the key players of the national team in recent years.

Goalkeepers:
Utkir Yusupov (Navbahor), Abduvokhid Ne’matov (Nasaf), Botirali Ergashev (Neftchi Fergana).

Defenders:
Avazbek Ulmasaliyev (AGMK), Abdulla Abdullayev (Dibba, UAE), Jahongir Urozov (Dinamo Samarkand), Rustam Ashurmatov (Istiklol), Abduqodir Khusanov (Manchester City), Umar Eshmurodov (Nasaf), Farrukh Sayfiyev (Neftchi Fergana), Khojiakbar Alijonov, Sherzod Nasrullayev (both Pakhtakor), Behruz Karimov (Surkhon).

Midfielders:
Aziz Ganiev (Al-Bataeh), Otabek Shukurov (Baniyas), Sherzod Esanov (Bukhara), Abbosbek Fayzullayev (Istanbul Basaksehir), Jaloliddin Masharipov (Istiklol), Jamshid Iskanderov (Neftchi Fergana), Akmal Mozgovoy, Dostonbek Khamdamov (both Pakhtakor), Oston Urunov (Persepolis), Odil Khamrobekov (Tractor).

Forwards:
Azizbek Amonov (Dinamo Samarkand), Eldor Shomurodov (Istanbul Basaksehir), Igor Sergeyev (Persepolis).

Uzbekistan will compete in Group K alongside Portugal, DR Congo and Colombia. The top two teams from each group will advance to the play-off stage, while the eight best third-placed teams across the tournament will also qualify for the next round.

Cannavaro’s side will play their opening World Cup match against Colombia on 17 June in Mexico City.

The 2026 World Cup marks a historic moment for Uzbek football as the nation aims to establish itself on the global stage with a squad blending experienced internationals and emerging young talent.

Idman.Biz
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