Slot says Liverpool’s summer plans may hinge on injury and European qualification

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has suggested the club’s summer transfer plans could change depending on key factors, including injuries and qualification for the UEFA Champions League.

According to İdman.Biz, the Dutch manager highlighted the impact of a recent injury to forward Hugo Ekitike, as well as uncertainty over whether the team will secure a place in Europe’s top competition next season.

Slot отметил that the outcome of the текущая campaign will have a direct influence on Liverpool’s recruitment strategy, with squad planning likely to be reassessed once final decisions on objectives are confirmed.

Liverpool remain in contention for a Champions League spot, but their position in the table means qualification is not yet guaranteed, adding further uncertainty to their summer approach. The club’s transfer activity is expected to reflect both competitive ambitions and squad needs shaped by the remainder of the season.