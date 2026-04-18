Cole Palmer: “There Is Nothing for Me in Manchester”

Chelsea’s leading playmaker Cole Palmer has moved to clarify his future amid growing speculation surrounding a possible transfer. In recent months, multiple media outlets had linked the attacking midfielder with a potential move to Manchester United, but the player has firmly dismissed those reports.

According to İdman.Biz, Palmer stressed that he is fully satisfied with both his life and career in London.

“People are just talking. I laugh when I see it. Of course, Manchester is my home and my whole family is there, but I don’t miss it. When I go back there, I feel there is nothing for me there. I have no plans to leave Chelsea F.C.,” the footballer said.

The midfielder added that his current focus remains entirely on the team’s immediate objectives. The Blues are preparing for an FA Cup semi-final while continuing their push for a top-four finish and qualification for next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Palmer noted that securing a place in Europe’s premier club competition would significantly strengthen the club’s ability to attract high-profile signings in the upcoming transfer window.

It is worth noting that Palmer’s current contract with Chelsea F.C. runs until the summer of 2033, underlining the club’s long-term commitment to one of its most influential players.