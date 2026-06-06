6 June 2026
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Azerbaijan squad reduced by two players during Austria training camp

Football
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6 June 2026 16:50
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Azerbaijan squad reduced by two players during Austria training camp

The Azerbaijan national football team's training camp in Austria has been reduced by two players after defender Anton Krivotsyuk and midfielder Abdulla Khaibulayev departed the squad, İdman.Biz reports.

According to the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA), both players have left the national team's camp. The association did not specify the reasons for their departure.

Krivotsyuk is regarded as one of the most experienced members of the current Azerbaijan squad. The defender has been a regular fixture in the national team setup over recent years and has frequently been among the first-choice options in central defence.

The national team is currently holding a training camp in Austria as part of its preparations for upcoming international matches. The coaching staff is expected to finalise the squad for the next fixtures in the coming days.

Azerbaijan suffered a 2-0 defeat to Malta in a friendly match played in Hungary on Thursday. The result extended a difficult period for the national side, which is looking to rebuild and improve ahead of future competitive campaigns.

The team's next friendly is scheduled for 9 June, when Azerbaijan will face San Marino away from home.

Idman.Biz
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