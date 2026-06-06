6 June 2026
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Manchester United step up search for new left-back

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6 June 2026 12:15
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Manchester United step up search for new left-back

Manchester United are continuing their efforts to strengthen the squad ahead of the new season, with the club making the search for a left-back one of its top priorities during the summer transfer window, İdman.Biz reports.

According to TEAMtalk, Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall has emerged as one of the leading candidates for the position. However, the Magpies are reluctant to part ways with the highly rated England youth international and are believed to value him at around €70 million.

United are also monitoring Eintracht Frankfurt full-back Nathaniel Brown and Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde. Reports suggest that representatives of the Premier League club have already made contact with Brown's entourage to explore the conditions of a potential move.

Eintracht are said to value the German defender at approximately €64 million. Bayern Munich have also been linked with Brown, although the transfer fee could prove a significant obstacle for the Bundesliga champions.

Meanwhile, Manchester United continue to closely follow developments surrounding Balde's future at Barcelona and are regularly gathering information on the Spanish international. The 21-year-old remains one of the most highly regarded young full-backs in European football despite Barcelona's ongoing financial challenges.

Strengthening the left side of defence is expected to be a key objective for United as they prepare for the 2026/27 campaign and look to build a squad capable of challenging at the top level both domestically and in Europe.

Idman.Biz
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