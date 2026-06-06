6 June 2026
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Fenerbahce presidential candidate claims Greenwood agreement reached

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6 June 2026 13:36
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Fenerbahce presidential candidate claims Greenwood agreement reached

Fenerbahce presidential candidate Hakan Safi has claimed that an agreement has been reached with Marseille forward Mason Greenwood over a four-year contract.

According to Turkish media reports, the race for the presidency of the Istanbul giants is gathering momentum, with candidates seeking to win over supporters ahead of the upcoming election. Safi has now made headlines by announcing what would be one of the biggest transfers in the club's recent history.

Speaking during his campaign, Safi said he had fulfilled a major promise made to fans.

"I said I would bring a star player. Today, I feel justifiably proud because I have kept my word," he stated.

The former Manchester United forward enjoyed a productive season with Marseille and has attracted attention from several clubs across Europe. Greenwood's performances in France helped re-establish him as one of the most talked-about attacking players on the transfer market.

Safi also revealed that legendary Italian defender Paolo Maldini is involved in his long-term vision for the club.

"My dear friend Paolo Maldini is here as well. He has a small problem with his leg, probably the result of his football career," Safi joked. "Together, we are shaping the Fenerbahce of the future."

While no official confirmation has been issued by either Fenerbahce or Marseille, Safi's comments have generated significant excitement among supporters as the club prepares for a crucial summer both on and off the pitch.

Idman.Biz
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