Barcelona offered chance to sign Osimhen as Alvarez remains top target

Barcelona have reportedly been offered the opportunity to sign Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen as the club continues to explore options to strengthen its attack ahead of the new season, İdman.Biz reports.

According to Diario Sport, the Catalan side hold the Nigeria international in high regard and recognise his quality as one of Europe's most dangerous forwards. However, Osimhen is not currently viewed as Barcelona's primary target in the transfer market.

The club's preferred option remains Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez. Despite the significant financial and sporting challenges involved in completing such a deal, Barcelona reportedly believe there is still a possibility of bringing the Argentine international to Camp Nou this summer.

Osimhen has enjoyed another impressive campaign and continues to attract interest from several leading European clubs. The 27-year-old established himself among the continent's elite strikers during his time at Napoli before continuing his prolific form in Turkey.

Meanwhile, Alvarez has become one of Atletico Madrid's key players since arriving from Manchester City. His versatility, work rate and goalscoring ability have made him one of the most sought-after forwards in European football.

Barcelona remain active in the market as they look to strengthen Hansi Flick's squad and build a team capable of challenging for major honours in Spain and Europe next season.