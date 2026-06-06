6 June 2026
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Khanim Asadova dedicates Azerbaijan goal to her family and head coach

Women's football
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6 June 2026 12:57
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Khanim Asadova dedicates Azerbaijan goal to her family and head coach

Azerbaijan women's national team player Khanim Asadova has reacted to the defeat against Hungary in the qualifying round of the FIFA Women's World Cup.

İdman.Biz reports, citing Offsideplus, that Asadova said Azerbaijan fought until the end but were unable to get the result they wanted.

"We played well, but unfortunately we lost. I congratulate the girls, we fought until the end. Unfortunately, we could not achieve the result we wanted. I believe we will win the next match," she said.

Asadova, who scored Azerbaijan's only goal in the match, admitted that the moment was not a surprise for her.

"I even saw this goal in my dream. Thank God, my dream came true. I thank Siyasat Asgarov for trusting me and giving me a chance. I dedicate the goal to my family and our head coach," she added.

The match was played at the Mehdi Huseynzade Sumgayit City Stadium and ended with a 2-1 victory for Hungary. Asadova scored for Azerbaijan in the 74th minute.

The result left Azerbaijan without the desired points, but Asadova's goal became one of the main moments of the game for the home side, as the team continued its World Cup qualifying campaign.

Idman.Biz
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