10 June 2026
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Eight red cards overshadow USA's victory over Brazil in women's international friendly - VIDEO

Women's football
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10 June 2026 11:22
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Eight red cards overshadow USA's victory over Brazil in women's international friendly

A women's international friendly between Brazil and the United States ended in controversy after a dramatic conclusion that saw a total of eight red cards shown to members of the Brazilian side.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the match took place at Arena Castelão in Fortaleza, where the United States secured a 1-0 victory over the hosts. The only goal of the game came in the 63rd minute when Brazilian defender Isabela accidentally turned the ball into her own net.

While the scoreline remained narrow, the final stages of the match were marked by heated confrontations, rough challenges and repeated protests against the officials. Brazil received eight red cards in total, including one for head coach Arthur Elias and three for members of the coaching staff.

On the field, Bia Zaneratto was sent off after receiving a second yellow card, while Tarsiane was shown a straight red card in stoppage time. Following the final whistle, Kerolin and Ludmila were also dismissed for protesting the referee's decisions.

The match served as part of both teams' preparations for future international competitions, but the result was ultimately overshadowed by the unprecedented disciplinary incidents that unfolded in the closing minutes.

Idman.Biz
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