Kim Jong Un Meets Historic Women’s Champions After Asian Triumph – PHOTOS/VIDEO

North Korean women’s football club Neghohyang met with the country’s leader, Kim Jong Un, following its historic victory in the AFC Women’s Champions League.

As reported by Idman.Biz, Kim Jong Un received the players and coaching staff during a ceremony held in Pyongyang.

Neghohyang made history by becoming the first North Korean club to win the AFC Women’s Champions League. The team defeated Japan’s Tokyo Verdy Beleza 1-0 in the final, with captain Kim Kyong Yon scoring the decisive goal in the 44th minute.

The triumph also secured Neghohyang a place in the FIFA Women's Champions Cup in 2027 and the inaugural FIFA Women's Club World Cup, scheduled for 2028.

The club’s appearance in South Korea during the tournament also attracted attention. Neghohyang became the first North Korean sports delegation to visit South Korea in eight years.