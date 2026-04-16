Real Madrid consider four candidates to replace Arbeloa after Champions League exit

Real Madrid have begun assessing potential managerial changes following their Champions League exit to Bayern, with several high-profile names under consideration, according to The Athletic, İdman.Biz reports.

The club are understood to be monitoring Jurgen Klopp, Zinedine Zidane, Didier Deschamps and Mauricio Pochettino as possible replacements for current head coach Alvaro Arbeloa.

Klopp remains highly respected within the club’s hierarchy, but a move appears unlikely at this stage, with the German reportedly keen to continue his involvement within the Red Bull football structure.

Zidane, who previously enjoyed major success in Madrid, is a preferred option for club president Florentino Perez. However, the Frenchman is widely expected to be closely tied to the France national team, with the assumption that he could succeed Deschamps after the 2026 World Cup.

Pochettino is viewed internally as one of the most intriguing candidates. The Argentine is currently working with the United States national team and is expected to make a decision on his future after the World Cup. He has previously indicated he has not ruled out staying in his current role beyond the tournament.

Deschamps, meanwhile, remains under contract with France and focused on international duties, making any immediate move unlikely despite his presence on Madrid’s shortlist.