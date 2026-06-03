3 June 2026
EN

Another Azerbaijani fighter signs with UFC?

World football
News
3 June 2026 12:04
82
Another Azerbaijani fighter signs with UFC?

The number of Azerbaijani fighters competing in the world’s leading MMA promotion, the UFC, could soon rise to five.

As reported by İdman.Biz, one local Instagram account specialising in UFC news claimed that Azerbaijani fighter Tahir Abdullayev (21-3) has officially signed a contract with the UFC and will make his debut at the UFC event in Baku on 27 June, set to take place at the National Gymnastics Arena.

However, there has so far been no confirmation of this information on the official UFC platforms.

In addition, the operating company Baku City Circuit (BCC), which is involved in organising UFC events in Azerbaijan, also did not confirm the reports in a conversation with İdman.Biz. Representatives stated that the Baku card would feature fighters whose participation had already been publicly announced.

Meanwhile, one source told İdman.Biz that Tahir Abdullayev most likely signed a contract with a company that works with fighters, and some people may have misunderstood the information.

It should also be noted that the fighter himself has repeatedly appealed to the UFC on social media, asking for a contract, while also hinting that his next stop would be the UFC event in Baku on 27 June. However, Abdullayev has not published any post officially confirming a UFC deal.

Nicknamed “Tank”, Tahir Abdullayev is the UAE Warriors welterweight champion and has previously competed in the Russian promotion AMC Fight Nights.

Last year, he also attracted attention with a viral social media post in which he called for a fight against Armenian fighter Armen Torosyan, writing: “Give me Torosyan, I’ll make dolma out of him.”

It is worth recalling that three Azerbaijani fighters have already been officially confirmed for the UFC Baku event on 27 June — Rafael Fiziev, Nazim Sadykhov and Farman Hasanov. Another Azerbaijani UFC fighter, Tofiq Musayev, is currently recovering from a broken hand suffered in his victory over Ignacio Bahamondes.

Teymur Tushiyev
Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

David Beckham’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony date revealed
14:13
World football

David Beckham’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony date revealed

The former England captain will officially unveil his star in Los Angeles on June 12 ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup buildup

Real Madrid presidential candidate sparks controversy with comments about Barcelona
12:39
World football

Real Madrid presidential candidate sparks controversy with comments about Barcelona

Enrique Riquelme says he would like to see Madrid’s biggest rivals playing in Spain’s second division

Germany national team take commercial flight to World Cup 2026 in unusual travel decision
10:52
World football

Germany national team take commercial flight to World Cup 2026 in unusual travel decision

Bundesmannschaft players shared a nine-hour journey to Chicago with hundreds of regular passengers

Real Madrid move to sign Inter defender Denzel Dumfries
09:39
World football

Real Madrid move to sign Inter defender Denzel Dumfries

Dutch international set to join the Spanish giants after €20 million release clause activated

FIFA approves new rule changes ahead of World Cup 2026
1 June 16:12
World football

FIFA approves new rule changes ahead of World Cup 2026

Football governing body introduces measures aimed at reducing time-wasting and improving match tempo

Alessandro Del Piero says Khvicha Kvaratskhelia deserves Ballon d’Or recognition
1 June 15:39
World football

Alessandro Del Piero says Khvicha Kvaratskhelia deserves Ballon d’Or recognition

Italian football legend praises PSG winger after Champions League triumph over Arsenal

Most read

Lionel Messi to miss Argentina friendly ahead of World Cup 2026
1 June 13:39
World Cup 2026

Lionel Messi to miss Argentina friendly ahead of World Cup 2026

Argentina captain expected to recover in time for opening match despite minor injury concern

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Portugal ahead of World Cup 2026
1 June 12:07
World football

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Portugal ahead of World Cup 2026

Veteran forward says he is happy to be back home with his family after title-winning season in Saudi Arabia

Four Cristiano Ronaldo teammates included in Saudi Arabia’s World Cup 2026 squad
1 June 14:07
World Cup 2026

Four Cristiano Ronaldo teammates included in Saudi Arabia’s World Cup 2026 squad

Saudi Arabia announce final squad for tournament in North America as Al-Nassr players form core of national team

Lamine Yamal reveals World Cup fear after injury scare
1 June 11:31
World football

Lamine Yamal reveals World Cup fear after injury scare

Barcelona teenager admitted he feared missing the tournament following a hamstring problem late in the season