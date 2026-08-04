4 August 2026
EN

Around 70 Sabah fans to back team in Denmark

Football
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4 August 2026 16:20
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Around 70 Sabah fans to back team in Denmark

Around 70 supporters are expected to cheer on Sabah in their away match against Danish side AGF in the third qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League, as reported by İdman.Biz.

The club's press secretary, Elnur Hamidov, said the team travelled to Denmark on a charter flight with no injury or squad absences.

The first leg between AGF and Sabah will be played on August 5 at Randers Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 20:30 Baku time.

The return leg is set for August 11 at Bank Respublika Arena in Masazir, starting at 20:00 Baku time.

Idman.Biz
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