18 April 2026
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Neymar plays down reports of MLS interest

Football
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18 April 2026 14:10
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Neymar plays down reports of MLS interest

Santos forward Neymar has dismissed reports linking him with a potential move to Major League Soccer, insisting he has no knowledge of any approach, İdman.Biz reports.

Recent reports suggested that FC Cincinnati had shown interest in the 34-year-old and had held preliminary discussions with his representatives. The American club was said to be exploring the player’s demands and gauging his willingness to consider a move.

However, Neymar played down the speculation in comments to ESPN, saying: “Honestly, I don’t know anything about it.”

The Brazilian star returned to Santos and remains under contract until the end of 2026. His future continues to attract attention, with MLS clubs often linked to high-profile signings as the league looks to strengthen its global profile.

Idman.Biz
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