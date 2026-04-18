18 April 2026
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Real Madrid draw up shortlist of candidates for head coach role

Azerbaijan Championship
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18 April 2026 15:30
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Real Madrid draw up shortlist of candidates for head coach role

Real Madrid have reportedly launched an official search for a new head coach following a second consecutive season without silverware and their recent exit from the UEFA Champions League.

According to İdman.Biz, citing L’Équipe, the position of current manager Alvaro Arbeloa has become increasingly precarious after the club fell behind in the La Liga title race.

Club president Florentino Perez is said to have shortlisted two experienced candidates: Massimiliano Allegri, currently in charge of AC Milan, and Mauricio Pochettino, who is managing the United States national team.

The Spanish giants have already begun a preliminary review of the contractual situations of both coaches as they assess potential options for the summer. The move reflects growing pressure within the club after a disappointing campaign by their standards.

Real Madrid’s early Champions League exit and their struggles domestically have intensified scrutiny on the current coaching setup, with the club now preparing for a possible change ahead of next season.

Idman.Biz
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