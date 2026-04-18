UEFA opens disciplinary case against Bayern after win over Real Madrid

UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Bayern Munich following their Champions League quarter-final clash with Real Madrid at Allianz Arena.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the Munich side face charges related to four separate violations during the match, which ended in a 4-3 victory on the night and a 6-4 aggregate success.

The allegations include crowd disturbances, blocking of public passageways, throwing of objects onto the pitch and the display of an inappropriate message, reportedly an anti-UEFA banner.

The high-intensity encounter saw Bayern secure their place in the semi-finals, where they are set to face Paris Saint-Germain. UEFA’s disciplinary body will now review the case and could impose sanctions on the German club.