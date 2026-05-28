28 May 2026
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Imad Faraj targets European success with Neftchi after strong finish to season

Azerbaijan Championship
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28 May 2026 10:53
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Imad Faraj targets European success with Neftchi after strong finish to season

Neftchi forward Imad Faraj has said the club were determined to end the season on a winning note, even though their final match against Kapaz had no influence on the league table.

Speaking after the game, the 27-year-old French attacker stressed that the team remained fully motivated because it was their final fixture of the campaign.

“The result against Kapaz did not matter from the point of view of the standings. But it was the last game of the season and we wanted to win. Our head coach also demanded three points from us. We wanted to finish the championship with a victory,” Faraj told qol.az.

The winger also expressed optimism about Neftchi’s chances in European competition next season after the Baku club secured qualification for the continental stage.

“We are happy that we qualified for European competitions, but we cannot stop there. Now we must think about reaching the group stage. Together with our head coach, I believe we can achieve this,” he said.

Faraj added that he feels comfortable both at the club and in the Azerbaijani capital, while confirming he still has two years remaining on his current contract.

“I still have a two-year contract with the club. Everything at Neftchi suits me. I am happy to be in Baku,” the forward noted.

Neftchi are expected to strengthen their squad during the summer transfer window as they prepare for another European campaign. The club remains one of the most decorated teams in Azerbaijani football history and will aim to improve on recent continental performances.

Idman.Biz
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