Neftchi seal final European place as Azerbaijan’s 2026-27 representatives confirmed

All Azerbaijani clubs set to represent the country in European competition during the 2026-27 season have now been confirmed following the final round of the domestic campaign.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Neftchi PFK secured the final European qualification spot after defeating Sabah FC 2-1 in a decisive Azerbaijan Premier League clash.

The Baku side will compete in the UEFA Conference League and enter the tournament from the first qualifying round.

Azerbaijan champions Sabah will begin their European journey in the first qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League, while Qarabag FK are set to start in the opening qualifying stage of the UEFA Europa League.

Meanwhile, Turan Tovuz, who enjoyed one of their strongest seasons in recent years, earned a place in the second qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League.

The upcoming European campaign is expected to be an important test for Azerbaijani football, with clubs aiming to improve the country’s UEFA coefficient ranking and secure deeper runs in continental competition.

Matches in the first qualifying round of the Champions League are scheduled to begin on 7 July. Europa League and Conference League first qualifying round fixtures will start on 9 July, while the second qualifying round of the Conference League gets under way on 23 July.