Valdas Dambrauskas makes Azerbaijani football history

Sabah FC have entered Azerbaijani football history after becoming only the fifth club to win both the national league title and domestic cup in the same season.

According to the Professional Football League of Azerbaijan, Sabah sealed their historic “golden double” by defeating Zira FK 2:1 in the Azerbaijan Cup final after already securing the Azerbaijan Premier League title before the end of the season.

It marks the first domestic double in Sabah’s history. Before this achievement, only four Azerbaijani clubs had managed to complete a league-and-cup double on a combined 11 occasions.

Sabah head coach Valdas Dambrauskas also made history by becoming the first foreign manager to win a domestic double in Azerbaijan. All previous 11 doubles had been achieved under local coaches.

Qarabag FK remain the country’s most successful club in this regard, having achieved the feat six times — in 1993, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2021/22 and 2023/24. Neftchi PFK completed three doubles, while Kapaz PFK and Khazar Lankaran FK each managed it once before Sabah’s latest triumph.

Legendary Azerbaijani manager Gurban Gurbanov holds the record with five domestic doubles, while Kazbek Tuaev and Agasalim Mirjavadov achieved the feat twice each.