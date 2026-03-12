12 March 2026
Sabah deny interest in former Atletico Madrid midfielder Toni Moya

12 March 2026 12:34
Sabah deny interest in former Atletico Madrid midfielder Toni Moya

Azerbaijani club Sabah have denied reports claiming they are interested in signing former Atletico Madrid midfielder Toni Moya.

According to İdman.Biz, the website contacted Sabah Football Club after transfer rumours began circulating about a possible move for the Spanish midfielder. However, the club dismissed the claims, stating that the information is not accurate.

“When there are any updates regarding new signings or departures, the public will be informed in detail through our official pages. At the moment there are no developments in this direction,” the club said in a statement.

Moya, a central midfielder who previously came through the Atletico Madrid system, currently plays for Spanish side Zaragoza. The 27-year-old has built his professional career in Spain after leaving Atletico and has become a regular presence in midfield.

Sabah are currently enjoying an impressive season in the Azerbaijan Premier League and sit at the top of the table with 56 points, strengthening their status as one of the main contenders for the title.

Idman.Biz
