Qarabag midfielder Andrade pleased with dominant win but urges focus in title race

Qarabag midfielder Leandro Andrade has praised his team’s convincing 6-0 victory over Araz-Nakhchivan in the 23rd round of the Misli Premier League, while warning that the side still needs to cut out mistakes as the title race continues.

Speaking after the match, Andrade said the result was a positive one for the reigning Azerbaijani champions, particularly because the team managed to keep a clean sheet.

“It was a positive match for us. We are happy to win without conceding,” Andrade said in an interview with qol.az, as reported by İdman.Biz.

“We followed the coach’s instructions, although we did make some mistakes. In certain moments the opponent could have taken advantage, so we need to be more careful.”

Qarabag delivered one of their most dominant performances of the season in the league encounter, underlining their status as favourites to retain the domestic title. Andrade insisted, however, that the team simply focuses on doing its job on the pitch.

“We just do our work. When we carry out the tasks we are given, we earn a deserved victory. Araz-Nakhchivan are a good team, but we must play even stronger. Our goal is first place.”

The midfielder also noted that after their involvement in the Champions League earlier this season, Qarabag are now fully focused on domestic competition.

“Now we are completely concentrated on the Premier League. The fight for the title continues and it is a long marathon. Every match is important for us.”

Looking ahead to the next round, Andrade acknowledged that an away match against Zira will present a difficult challenge.

“Zira are not an easy opponent. We often drop points against them, so we must prepare seriously and try to achieve a good result,” he added.