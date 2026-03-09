15-Year-Old Oxford Academy Footballer Dies on the Pitch

Oxford United has announced the death of 15-year-old academy player Amelia Eplin.

The tragedy occurred during a match between Oxford and Fulham at the club’s training ground, İdman.Biz reports.

“With enormous sadness, we announce the passing of 15-year-old Amelia Eplin, a player in our academy,” the club said in an official statement. “Everyone at Oxford sends their thoughts and heartfelt condolences to Amelia’s family, friends, teammates and coaches.”

The club also expressed gratitude to the medical teams and emergency services who responded to the incident.

“We would like to formally thank the medical staff from both Oxford and Fulham, as well as the emergency services. The club will provide support to Amelia’s family, players, coaches and staff affected by this tragic event. We kindly ask that the family’s privacy be respected during this incredibly difficult time,” the statement added.