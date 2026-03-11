11 March 2026
EN

Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister meets international canoeing leaders in Baku

Other
News
11 March 2026 16:04
68
Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov has met with International Canoe Federation president Thomas Konietzko and European Canoe Association president Jean Zoungrana during their visit to the country.

According to Idman.Biz, citing the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, the meeting took place on 11 March and focused on the development of sport as one of the key priorities of the country’s state policy.

During the discussions, the Azerbaijani side outlined ongoing efforts to expand water sports in the country, particularly canoeing and rowing. Officials highlighted infrastructure projects and initiatives aimed at strengthening Azerbaijan’s presence in international competitions.

The importance of a Memorandum of Understanding set to be signed between the Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation and the European Canoe Association was also emphasised. The agreement is expected to enhance cooperation and support the further development of canoeing in the region.

Konietzko and Zoungrana noted that the progress made in developing sport in Azerbaijan, as well as the favourable conditions created for rowing and canoeing, had left a strong impression during their visit.

