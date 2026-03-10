10 March 2026
EN

Azerbaijan Sports Academy to cooperate with university from Indonesia

Other
News
10 March 2026 12:33
20
The Azerbaijan Sports Academy will cooperate with Indonesia’s INTI International University after the two institutions signed a memorandum aimed at strengthening academic and scientific ties.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the meeting was attended by ASA vice-rector for academic affairs Ulkar Babayeva, vice-rector for general affairs Taleh Galandarli and Hasan Ibrahimli, head of the international cooperation and projects unit within the Department of International Cooperation and Communication.

The memorandum envisages cooperation in education, research and international relations. The two universities also plan to work together on improving their positions in global university rankings, which have become increasingly important for higher education institutions.

The agreement includes exchange programmes for professors, researchers and undergraduate students, particularly in physiotherapy and sports management. The partners also plan to organise joint seminars, conferences and other academic initiatives.

It is noted that this memorandum is the first cooperation agreement signed by the Azerbaijan Sports Academy with a university from the Southeast Asian region, reflecting the institution’s efforts to expand its international partnerships.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

