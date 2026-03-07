7 March 2026
EN

FA Cup: Newcastle seek revenge, Wrexham chase another fairytale

World football
News
7 March 2026 16:29
9
FA Cup: Newcastle seek revenge, Wrexham chase another fairytale

The FA Cup fifth round, equivalent to the round of 16, is under way as clubs across England battle for a place in the quarter-finals of the world’s oldest domestic cup competition.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the round began on Friday with Liverpool securing a 3:1 away victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers, becoming the first team to book their place in the quarter-finals. The remaining seven ties will take place between 7 and 9 March.

Newcastle v Manchester City (7 March)

Saturday’s headline fixture sees Newcastle host Manchester City in what is one of only two all-Premier League ties in this round. The match also carries a strong element of revenge.

The two sides met recently in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup, where City eliminated Newcastle after winning 2:0 away and 3:1 at home. This new meeting adds another chapter to a long FA Cup rivalry, marking the 11th clash between the clubs in the competition.

Wrexham v Chelsea (7 March)

Another tie drawing major attention is Wrexham’s home match against Chelsea, though for very different reasons.

The Welsh club are enjoying their most remarkable FA Cup run in decades, reaching the fifth round for the first time since the 1996/97 season. In recent years Wrexham have become one of the most talked-about clubs in British football following their takeover in 2021 by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Chelsea arrive after an emphatic 4:0 victory over Hull City in the previous round, with Portuguese winger Pedro Neto scoring a hat-trick. Neto has now netted four goals in two FA Cup matches this season.

For the Blues, the trip to Wales will also test their record against lower-league opposition. Chelsea have won their last 24 FA Cup matches against teams from lower divisions.

Underdogs dreaming

Elsewhere, Mansfield Town and Port Vale will attempt to extend their unexpected cup journeys. Both clubs currently play in League One, the third tier of English football.

Mansfield host Arsenal in a match that is already historic for the club. Before this season, they had not reached the fifth round since the 1974/75 campaign and have only appeared at this stage five times in their history.

Port Vale will face Sunderland, marking their first appearance in the fifth round since the 1995/96 season. Both teams enter their matches as classic underdogs, yet such encounters are part of what gives the FA Cup its unique appeal.

FA Cup fifth round fixtures

6 March
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool 1:3

7 March
Mansfield Town v Arsenal
Wrexham v Chelsea
Newcastle United v Manchester City

8 March
Fulham v Southampton
Port Vale v Sunderland
Leeds United v Norwich City

9 March
West Ham United v Brentford

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Laporta plans to invite Pope to bless renovated Camp Nou - VIDEO
15:11
World football

Laporta plans to invite Pope to bless renovated Camp Nou - VIDEO

Barcelona presidential candidate says contact has already been made with the Vatican ahead of stadium reopening

Serie A: 246th Milan derby could move Inter closer to 21st title – Idman.Biz review
14:29
World football

Serie A: 246th Milan derby could move Inter closer to 21st title – Idman.Biz review

League leaders face city rivals at San Siro without Lautaro Martinez as Milan attempt to keep the title race alive

Mbappe spotted embracing Spanish actress Ester Exposito in Madrid bar
13:16
World football

Mbappe spotted embracing Spanish actress Ester Exposito in Madrid bar

Real Madrid forward seen spending time with “Elite” star as rumours about their relationship resurface

Neymar sued by former chef over alleged breach of employment contract
10:13
World football

Neymar sued by former chef over alleged breach of employment contract

Cook claims Santos forward forced him to work excessive hours and is seeking €43,000 in compensation
VAR rules out Sarr goal by millimetres as Crystal Palace beat Tottenham - VIDEO
6 March 14:25
World football

VAR rules out Sarr goal by millimetres as Crystal Palace beat Tottenham - VIDEO

London club sink deeper into crisis under Igor Tudor despite controversial offside decision

Neymar set for Brazil recall as Ancelotti plans attacking reshuffle
5 March 17:12
World football

Neymar set for Brazil recall as Ancelotti plans attacking reshuffle

Santos forward could return for March friendlies against France and Croatia

Most read

Real Madrid consider Allegri as potential head coach for 2026/27
4 March 17:16
World football

Real Madrid consider Allegri as potential head coach for 2026/27

Italian manager emerges as candidate as club assess long-term options
VAR rules out Sarr goal by millimetres as Crystal Palace beat Tottenham - VIDEO
6 March 14:25
World football

VAR rules out Sarr goal by millimetres as Crystal Palace beat Tottenham - VIDEO

London club sink deeper into crisis under Igor Tudor despite controversial offside decision

Real Madrid celebrate 124th anniversary as one of football’s most decorated clubs
6 March 10:16
Football

Real Madrid celebrate 124th anniversary as one of football’s most decorated clubs

Spanish giants continue to dominate domestic and European football with record trophy haul
Barcelona target Newcastle striker Nick Woltemade as potential Lewandowski successor
5 March 10:25
World football

Barcelona target Newcastle striker Nick Woltemade as potential Lewandowski successor

Hansi Flick asks sporting director Deco to explore summer transfer move