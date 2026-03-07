FA Cup: Newcastle seek revenge, Wrexham chase another fairytale

The FA Cup fifth round, equivalent to the round of 16, is under way as clubs across England battle for a place in the quarter-finals of the world’s oldest domestic cup competition.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the round began on Friday with Liverpool securing a 3:1 away victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers, becoming the first team to book their place in the quarter-finals. The remaining seven ties will take place between 7 and 9 March.

Newcastle v Manchester City (7 March)

Saturday’s headline fixture sees Newcastle host Manchester City in what is one of only two all-Premier League ties in this round. The match also carries a strong element of revenge.

The two sides met recently in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup, where City eliminated Newcastle after winning 2:0 away and 3:1 at home. This new meeting adds another chapter to a long FA Cup rivalry, marking the 11th clash between the clubs in the competition.

Wrexham v Chelsea (7 March)

Another tie drawing major attention is Wrexham’s home match against Chelsea, though for very different reasons.

The Welsh club are enjoying their most remarkable FA Cup run in decades, reaching the fifth round for the first time since the 1996/97 season. In recent years Wrexham have become one of the most talked-about clubs in British football following their takeover in 2021 by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Chelsea arrive after an emphatic 4:0 victory over Hull City in the previous round, with Portuguese winger Pedro Neto scoring a hat-trick. Neto has now netted four goals in two FA Cup matches this season.

For the Blues, the trip to Wales will also test their record against lower-league opposition. Chelsea have won their last 24 FA Cup matches against teams from lower divisions.

Underdogs dreaming

Elsewhere, Mansfield Town and Port Vale will attempt to extend their unexpected cup journeys. Both clubs currently play in League One, the third tier of English football.

Mansfield host Arsenal in a match that is already historic for the club. Before this season, they had not reached the fifth round since the 1974/75 campaign and have only appeared at this stage five times in their history.

Port Vale will face Sunderland, marking their first appearance in the fifth round since the 1995/96 season. Both teams enter their matches as classic underdogs, yet such encounters are part of what gives the FA Cup its unique appeal.

FA Cup fifth round fixtures

6 March

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool 1:3

7 March

Mansfield Town v Arsenal

Wrexham v Chelsea

Newcastle United v Manchester City

8 March

Fulham v Southampton

Port Vale v Sunderland

Leeds United v Norwich City

9 March

West Ham United v Brentford