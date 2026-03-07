7 March 2026
Laporta plans to invite Pope to bless renovated Camp Nou - VIDEO

Laporta plans to invite Pope to bless renovated Camp Nou - VIDEO

Barcelona presidential candidate Joan Laporta has revealed an unusual idea for the opening ceremony of the renovated Camp Nou stadium, suggesting that the Pope could be invited to bless the iconic arena.

According to İdman.Biz, citing Spanish media reports, Laporta said his team has already contacted the Vatican regarding the possibility of the pontiff attending the event.

Camp Nou, one of the most famous stadiums in world football, is currently undergoing a major reconstruction as part of the club’s long-term Espai Barca project. The redevelopment aims to modernise the arena, expand its facilities and turn the surrounding area into a large sports and entertainment complex.

Laporta believes the presence of the Pope at the reopening would give the ceremony special symbolic significance and highlight the global stature of the Catalan club.

The stadium’s reopening is expected to become one of the biggest moments in Barcelona’s recent history, with thousands of supporters anticipated to attend the event once construction is completed.

Idman.Biz
