WADA postpones European regional symposium planned in Baku

The World Anti-Doping Agency has announced the postponement of its European regional symposium that was scheduled to take place in Baku later this month.

According to information published on the organisation’s official website, the event had been planned for 18–19 March 2026. As reported by İdman.Biz, the decision to delay the symposium was taken amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

The situation intensified after Israel and the United States launched strikes on Iranian territory on 28 February, declaring the start of a military operation against the Islamic Republic. Iran later responded with strikes targeting military bases linked to the United States and Israel.

WADA has not yet confirmed a new date for the symposium, which is designed to bring together anti-doping officials, sports administrators and experts from across Europe to discuss policy, compliance and cooperation in the global fight against doping in sport.

Baku has previously hosted a number of major international sporting and administrative events, and the symposium was expected to serve as an important platform for regional collaboration within the anti-doping community.