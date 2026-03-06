Azerbaijan contributes to key Council of Europe anti-doping meetings in Strasbourg

Representatives of Azerbaijan participated in two important meetings of the Council of Europe’s anti-doping bodies held in Strasbourg from 3 to 5 March 2026.

The meetings brought together government representatives, national anti-doping organizations, and international partners to discuss policy coordination, compliance monitoring, and the future direction of anti-doping efforts in Europe.

Led by Dr. Tahmina Taghi-zada, Chief Executive Officer of AMADA, the Azerbaijani delegation included Dr. Rufat Efendiyev, Deputy CEO of AMADA, together with representatives of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The discussions began with the 62nd meeting of the Monitoring Group of the Anti-Doping Convention (T-DO), held on 3-4 March 2026 at the Council of Europe. The meeting addressed a wide range of issues related to the implementation of the Anti-Doping Convention, including recent developments in member states, cooperation with international partners, and progress under the T-DO Strategy and Operational Programme 2024-2027.

Participants also reviewed legal and administrative measures aimed at restricting the availability of doping substances, examined issues concerning children and minors within anti-doping systems, and discussed scientific work related to contamination cases. In addition, the Monitoring Group considered evaluation reports and compliance activities in several countries as part of its ongoing monitoring work.

A significant part of the meeting focused on updates from the Council of Europe’s advisory and expert groups. Among them was the progress report of the Ad Hoc Group of Experts on Gender Mainstreaming in Anti-Doping (T-DO GEMA), which seeks to integrate gender equality considerations into anti-doping policies, governance structures, and operational practices across Europe.

The discussions continued with the 70th meeting of the Ad Hoc European Committee for the World Anti-Doping Agency (CAHAMA) on 4-5 March 2026.

Delegates exchanged views on key governance issues within the global anti-doping system, reviewed recent developments following the WADA Executive Committee and Foundation Board meetings held in December 2025, and discussed Europe’s common approach to upcoming agenda items.

A notable element of the 70th CAHAMA meeting was the election of the Committee’s Chair and Vice-Chair, an important step ensuring continuity in Europe’s coordination within the global anti-doping system. Amandine Carton (France) was elected as Chair of CAHAMA, while Kaarel Nestor (Estonia) was elected as Vice-Chair.

The meetings in Strasbourg once again demonstrated the importance of close cooperation among governments, anti-doping organizations, and international institutions in strengthening the global fight against doping. Through its active participation in these discussions, Azerbaijan continues to contribute to shaping international anti-doping policy and promoting the values of clean and fair sport.

The outcomes of the Strasbourg meetings will also feed into discussions at the first WADA European Regional Symposium, which will take place in Baku on 18-19 March 2026 and will bring together anti-doping leaders from across Europe to further strengthen cooperation and policy development in the region.