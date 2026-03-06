7 March 2026
EN

Azerbaijan contributes to key Council of Europe anti-doping meetings in Strasbourg

Other
News
6 March 2026 17:17
33
Azerbaijan contributes to key Council of Europe anti-doping meetings in Strasbourg

Representatives of Azerbaijan participated in two important meetings of the Council of Europe’s anti-doping bodies held in Strasbourg from 3 to 5 March 2026.

The meetings brought together government representatives, national anti-doping organizations, and international partners to discuss policy coordination, compliance monitoring, and the future direction of anti-doping efforts in Europe.

Led by Dr. Tahmina Taghi-zada, Chief Executive Officer of AMADA, the Azerbaijani delegation included Dr. Rufat Efendiyev, Deputy CEO of AMADA, together with representatives of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The discussions began with the 62nd meeting of the Monitoring Group of the Anti-Doping Convention (T-DO), held on 3-4 March 2026 at the Council of Europe. The meeting addressed a wide range of issues related to the implementation of the Anti-Doping Convention, including recent developments in member states, cooperation with international partners, and progress under the T-DO Strategy and Operational Programme 2024-2027.

Participants also reviewed legal and administrative measures aimed at restricting the availability of doping substances, examined issues concerning children and minors within anti-doping systems, and discussed scientific work related to contamination cases. In addition, the Monitoring Group considered evaluation reports and compliance activities in several countries as part of its ongoing monitoring work.

A significant part of the meeting focused on updates from the Council of Europe’s advisory and expert groups. Among them was the progress report of the Ad Hoc Group of Experts on Gender Mainstreaming in Anti-Doping (T-DO GEMA), which seeks to integrate gender equality considerations into anti-doping policies, governance structures, and operational practices across Europe.
The discussions continued with the 70th meeting of the Ad Hoc European Committee for the World Anti-Doping Agency (CAHAMA) on 4-5 March 2026.

Delegates exchanged views on key governance issues within the global anti-doping system, reviewed recent developments following the WADA Executive Committee and Foundation Board meetings held in December 2025, and discussed Europe’s common approach to upcoming agenda items.

A notable element of the 70th CAHAMA meeting was the election of the Committee’s Chair and Vice-Chair, an important step ensuring continuity in Europe’s coordination within the global anti-doping system. Amandine Carton (France) was elected as Chair of CAHAMA, while Kaarel Nestor (Estonia) was elected as Vice-Chair.

The meetings in Strasbourg once again demonstrated the importance of close cooperation among governments, anti-doping organizations, and international institutions in strengthening the global fight against doping. Through its active participation in these discussions, Azerbaijan continues to contribute to shaping international anti-doping policy and promoting the values of clean and fair sport.

The outcomes of the Strasbourg meetings will also feed into discussions at the first WADA European Regional Symposium, which will take place in Baku on 18-19 March 2026 and will bring together anti-doping leaders from across Europe to further strengthen cooperation and policy development in the region.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Middle East crisis disrupts regional sport as tournaments cancelled and flights halted - Idman.Biz review
6 March 15:39
Other

Middle East crisis disrupts regional sport as tournaments cancelled and flights halted - Idman.Biz review

Escalation around Iran has already forced match postponements, halted competitions and created major logistical challenges for athletes and organisers
Gazakh hosts sports parade to launch Sports Capital 2026 project - FOTO/VIDEO
5 March 15:30
Other

Gazakh hosts sports parade to launch Sports Capital 2026 project - FOTO/VIDEO

Ceremony marks National Day of Physical Education and Sport in Azerbaijan
Gazakh hosts sports showcase as Azerbaijan’s Sports Capital 2026 project begins - PHOTO
5 March 15:06
Other

Gazakh hosts sports showcase as Azerbaijan’s Sports Capital 2026 project begins - PHOTO

Local athletes demonstrate talents ahead of official opening ceremony
Azerbaijan celebrates National Day of Physical Education and Sport
5 March 11:28
Other

Azerbaijan celebrates National Day of Physical Education and Sport

Country highlights growing global role in sport and major events in 2026
Olympic champion calls for review of military service rules for athletes in Azerbaijan
4 March 16:03
Other

Olympic champion calls for review of military service rules for athletes in Azerbaijan

Farid Mansurov says competing at world and European championships should be seen as service to the nation
Gurban Gurbanov: “Being a coach is not easy”
2 March 13:47
Other

Gurban Gurbanov: “Being a coach is not easy” - VIDEO

Qarabag manager outlines demands of leadership and calls for better infrastructure

Most read

FIA lifts curfew rules ahead of Australian Grand Prix after travel disruption
4 March 16:41
Formula 1

FIA lifts curfew rules ahead of Australian Grand Prix after travel disruption

Teams affected by flight and freight delays following Middle East tensions
Real Madrid consider Allegri as potential head coach for 2026/27
4 March 17:16
World football

Real Madrid consider Allegri as potential head coach for 2026/27

Italian manager emerges as candidate as club assess long-term options
Real Madrid celebrate 124th anniversary as one of football’s most decorated clubs
6 March 10:16
Football

Real Madrid celebrate 124th anniversary as one of football’s most decorated clubs

Spanish giants continue to dominate domestic and European football with record trophy haul
VAR rules out Sarr goal by millimetres as Crystal Palace beat Tottenham - VIDEO
6 March 14:25
World football

VAR rules out Sarr goal by millimetres as Crystal Palace beat Tottenham - VIDEO

London club sink deeper into crisis under Igor Tudor despite controversial offside decision